SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check Tier I hall ticket link when out?
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Tier I hall ticket link will be generated likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link, how to check and more.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission will likely release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 soon. When released, candidates who will appear for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 (Tier-I) can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
The admit card for the Tier I exam will be available for download two to three (02/03) days before the respective examination date. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the commission.
The Tier I examination is scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.
There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 12,256 vacancies in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to check and more.
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- 28 Sept 2026, 11:19:38 AM IST
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Check exam dates
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Tier I examination is scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026.
- 28 Sept 2026, 11:18:53 AM IST
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Check admit card here
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the commission.
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- 28 Sept 2026, 11:08:19 AM IST
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When is admit card scheduled to release?
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The admit card for the Tier I exam will be available for download two to three (02/03) days before the respective examination date.
- 28 Sept 2026, 11:01:04 AM IST
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who will appear for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 (Tier-I) can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
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- 28 Sept 2026, 10:57:02 AM IST
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the release of the hall ticket has not been shared yet.