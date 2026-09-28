LIVE

SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check Tier I hall ticket link when out?

By Papri Chanda
Sep 28, 2026, 11:19:38 IST

SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Tier I hall ticket link will be generated likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link, how to check and more.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check Tier I hall ticket link when out?
SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check Tier I hall ticket link when out?

SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission will likely release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 soon. When released, candidates who will appear for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 (Tier-I) can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 28 Sept 2026, 11:19:38 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Check exam dates

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Tier I examination is scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 11:18:53 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Check admit card here

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the commission.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 11:08:19 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When is admit card scheduled to release?

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The admit card for the Tier I exam will be available for download two to three (02/03) days before the respective examination date.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 11:01:04 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who will appear for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 (Tier-I) can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 10:57:02 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the release of the hall ticket has not been shared yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/Education/Competitive Exams/SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check Tier I hall ticket link when out?
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks