SSC CHSL 2023 final vacancies announced, option cum preference form released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced final vacancies and released the option-cum-preference form for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024). SSC CHSL 2023 final vacancies announced (File photo)

The commission has also made a change to the notification released on May 9, 2023.

Para 8.1 of the notification should be read as “For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO Grade ‘A’ in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Culture and Staff Selection Commission: 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent,” the commission said.

In the final list, the total number of vacancies stands at 1,211. Check it here.

The result of SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 examination was declared on September 27 and additional results were announced on December 12, 2023. The commission conducted the tier 2 examination on November 2 and for additionally qualified candidates, the exam was held on January 10, 2024.

“Before the declaration of final result, Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CHSLE-2023 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters) i.e., https://ssc.nic.in,wherein a tab for submission of Option-cumPreference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) will be activated which will remain active during the period from 13.02.2024 to 18.02.2024,” SSC said.

“Candidates may please note that the Option-cum-Preference(s) can be revised only during the aforesaid period and Option-cum-Preference(s) last submitted by the candidate will be treated as FINAL. Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference(s) during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity in any circumstances for submission of their Option-cumPreference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection….” it added.

Check the notice here.