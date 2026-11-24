The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2026 for the Tier I CBT exam. Candidates who want to appear for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026 (Computer Based Examination) (Tier-I) can download the exam city slip through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2026 for Tier I CBT exam released at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date more less

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The computer-based test will be held from December 3 to December 31, 2026. Candidates can view their examination city details by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission.

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Direct link to download SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2026

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2026: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on login and enter the login details. Click on SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2026 and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier I exam will comprise four parts: Part I will be English Language, Part II General Intelligence, Part III Quantitative Aptitude and Part IV General Awareness. Each part will have 25 questions for 50 marks.

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The Tier-I Examination will consist of objective-type, Multiple-choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted for by the candidate in the application form.

There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are therefore advised to keep this in mind when answering the questions.

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There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores of any stage/ Tier(s) of the examination. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

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Tier-II will be conducted in two sessions: Session-I & Session-II, on same day. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Section-III. Session-II will include conducting of Section-IV. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Section-III. Therefore, duration of Session-I will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Session-II will include conducting of Section-IV i.e. Skill Test/Typing Test.

There are approx. 2536 tentative vacancies. However, final vacancies will be determined in due course after scrutiny of all the documents provided by the User Departments. Updated vacancies, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies, will be made available on the website of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.