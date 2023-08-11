SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on SSC MTS & Havaldar results
- SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS, Havaldar results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The results for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on June 28. The last date to raise objections was till July 4, 2023.
SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to appear in the tier 2 test. Follow the blog for latest updates on SSC MTS result, scorecard, cut offs below.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 04:48 PM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 04:06 PM
SSC MTS result 2023: How to check
Go to ssc.nic.in.
Go to the result section.
Open the SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2022 link.
A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 03:17 PM
SSC MTS result 2023: Know about allocation
The allocation of Ministries/ Department/ Offices in the allocated States/ UTs for the post of MTS will be made by the Regional Offices of the Commission by using the standard methodology.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:42 PM
SSC MTS & Havaldar result 2023: When and where to check
SSC MTS Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet. When released candidates can check the results at ssc.nic.in.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:01 PM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:31 PM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:59 PM
SSC MTS 2023 Result: Selection process for MTS, Havaldar
For the post of MTS, based on the performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.
For the post of Havaldar, based on the performance in Paper-I, qualifying in PET/ PST and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:30 PM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:08 PM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:48 AM
SSC MTS result 2023: About paper 2
Paper-II will be qualifying in nature. Minimum qualifying marks in
Paper-II are as follows:
18.9.1 UR : 40%
18.9.2 All other categories : 35%
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:33 AM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:22 AM
SSC MTS cut-off: When will it be released?
SSC MTS cut-off will be released along with the results. The cut off list will be available on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:18 AM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:13 AM
SSC MTS Havaldar result: Where will candidates be posted?
The candidates selected through this examination for the post of MTS will be posted in different Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India or various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. in various States/ UTs. The candidates will preferably be posted initially in the allotted States/ UTs. However, depending on the requirement of the User Departments, they may also be posted in different States/ UTs.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:08 AM
SSC MTS exam news: Medium of Paper II
The Paper will be set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the Schedule-VIII of the Constitution to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:02 AM
SSC MTS result 2023 expected date
SSC MTS result 2023 expected date has not been shared by the Commission yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:59 AM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:55 AM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:53 AM
SSC MTS result 2023: Selection process for recruitment
The recruitment process for the post of MTS will consist of Paper-I i.e. Computer Based Examination (CBE), Paper-II (Descriptive) and Document Verification.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:49 AM
SSC MTS Result 2023: About Tier 2 exam
Paper-II will be of descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay and a letter in English or any language included in the Schedule-VIII of the Constitution.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:45 AM
SSC MTS cut-off: To be released with results
SSC MTS cut-off will be released along with the results. The cut off details category wise will be available to all those candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official notice available at ssc.nic.in.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:43 AM
SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1: Awaited
SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 is awaited. The results will be announced and can be checked at ssc.nic.in.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:41 AM
SSC MTS Havaldar result: More than 12000 vacancies to be filled
SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:38 AM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:36 AM
SSC MTS result 2023 expected date
SSC MTS result 2023 expected date is soon. The Commission has not shared any date for now, but as per media reports, the results will likely be announced soon.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:33 AM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:30 AM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:28 AM
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:25 AM
