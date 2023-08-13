Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.nic.in

Aug 13, 2023 05:04 PM IST
SSC MTS Result 2023: The provisional answer key of the test was released in June and results will be announced next on ssc.nic.in. 

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2022 results through its official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission had issued provisional answer keys in June and results will be declared next.

The exam was held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4. 

The provisional answer key of the test was released in June and results will be announced next.

The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. 

The commission is unlikely to provide any prior information regarding the result date and time. When available, the direct link to check results will be shared here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 13, 2023 05:04 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: How to check results

    Date of birth

    Registration number

  • Aug 13, 2023 03:59 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Steps to check the result

    Visit the official website at SSC.nic.in.

    Click on the result link

    A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

    Check your result.

  • Aug 13, 2023 03:19 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Exam was conducted in two phases

    There were two phases to the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment exam. The first phase took place from May 2 to May 19, 2023, and the second phase lasted from June 13 to June 20.

  • Aug 13, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    SSC MTS result: Number of vacancies

    SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2022 will fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.

  • Aug 13, 2023 12:25 PM IST

    How to check SSC MTS result 2023

    1. Go to ssc.nic.in. 
    2. Go to the results tab.
    3. Open the link for SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) result 2022.
    4. Look for your roll number in the result PDF. 
  • Aug 13, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Answer key released

    The tentative answer key of SSC MTS exam was issued in June and the objection window closed on July 4. Next, the commission will announce results of the test on ssc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 13, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Where to check scores

    Candidates will get SSC MTS results on ssc.nic.in. The link will be displayed under the ‘results’ section. 

  • Aug 13, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023 awaited 

    Results of the SSC MTS & Havaldar exam are awaited. It is expected soon on ssc.nic.in. 



