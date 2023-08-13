SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2022 results through its official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission had issued provisional answer keys in June and results will be declared next. SSC MTS result 2023 on ssc.nic.in live updates(HT file/For representation)

The exam was held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4.

The provisional answer key of the test was released in June and results will be announced next.

The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.

The commission is unlikely to provide any prior information regarding the result date and time. When available, the direct link to check results will be shared here.