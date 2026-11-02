The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration process for the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam. The last date to apply for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) has been extended till November 5, 2026. Candidates who want to apply can find the direct link through the official website of SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam: Registration date extended till November 5, apply at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

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The successful final transaction of the fee will be done by November 5, 2026. The correction window will open on November 6 and will close on November 7, 2026.

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How to Apply

All the eligible candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/. Click on the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once done, click on submit. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Exam Pattern

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{{^usCountry}} The examination will be held on December 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will comprise of 100 MCQs in CBT mode and 50 MCQs in CBT mode. The exam duration is for 3 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The examination will be held on December 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will comprise of 100 MCQs in CBT mode and 50 MCQs in CBT mode. The exam duration is for 3 hours. {{/usCountry}}

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The medium of question paper will be English only, except for the language papers which will be held in the respective language only.

There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer in the MCQ sections. Un-answered/un-attempted question will be given no mark/marks.

Application Fee

The application fee for General category is ₹750/- for one course and ₹60/- for additional courses. The fee for Gen-EWS/OBC- (NCL)*/SC/ST/PwD/ PwBD category candidates is ₹500/- for one course and ₹400/- for additional course. The candidate has to select Debit card/Credit card/UPI/Net banking option to pay the application fee and follow the online instruction to complete the payment of fee. After successful payment, candidate will be able to print the Confirmation Page.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of SWAYAM.

Direct link to apply here

Official Notice Here