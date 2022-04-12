Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TPSC Food Safety Officer final answer key released at tpsc.tripura.gov.in
competitive exams

TPSC Food Safety Officer final answer key released at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

  • TPSC has released the final answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2021. Direct link to check the answer key is here.
TPSC Food Safety Officer final answer key released at tpsc.tripura.gov.in(HT file)
TPSC Food Safety Officer final answer key released at tpsc.tripura.gov.in(HT file)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the final answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2021. Candidates who took the recruitment examination can download the answer key from the TPSC's official website, tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on March 20, 2022.

Here's the direct link to check the answer key

TPSC Food Safety Officer: Know how to download the answer key

Visit the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Click on the “Final Answer Key of Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer(Advt. No.-04/2021)(Series-A,B,C & D)”, under what's new section

The answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the TPSC FSO final answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.hindustantimes

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out