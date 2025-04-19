TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 news: Where, how to download Telangana EAPCET hall tickets when out, check details

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) is set tot release the admit cards for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test, 2025 on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Once released, candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 news: Check the steps to download hall tickets from official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in. (Representative image/Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

As per the official schedule, the hall tickets can be downloaded from 3 PM onwards.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit cards when out:

Visit the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the admit card download link available on the home page. On the next page, enter your login credentials and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download your TS EAMCET Admit Card 2025. Keep a printout of the same for further use.

The examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream will be conducted on April 29 and April 30, 2025. On April 29, the exam will be conducted in two sessions - the forenoon session will begin from 9 AM and end at 12 noon, whereas the afternoon session will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

On April 30, the exam will be conducted in a single session in forenoon, that is from 9 AM to 12 noon.

The Engineering (E) stream exam will be held from from May 2 to May 4, 2025. The test will be held in two shifts: from 9 AM to 12 noon, and from 3 PM to 6 PM on all days.

The application process for the exam without a late fee ended on April 4. The correction window was open from April 6 to 8.

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG EAPCET 2025) will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

The examination is conducted for admission into various professional courses offered in universities and private colleges in the state for the academic year 2025-2026.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE.