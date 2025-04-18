TS Inter Results 2025: What were the pass percentages in TSBIE 1st, 2nd year IPE exams last year

TS Inter Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGBIE/TSBIE) conducted the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 in March. Next, the board will announce the results. UPSC had declared the civil service exam results on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TS Inter result will be available at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The board will confirm the result date and time through an official notice.

Last year, TS Inter results were announced on April 24. A total of 4,78,723 students appeared in the test, of whom 2,87,261 passed. The pass percentage was 60.01 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 68.35 per cent and for boys, it was 51.50 per cent.

In the IPE 2nd year exam, a total of 5,02,280 students appeared and 3,22,432 passed. The pass percentage for the second year was 64.19 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 72.53 per cent, and it was 56.10 per cent for boys.

Apart from the official website, the TSBIE Inter result will be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. Students of IPE 1st and 2nd year exams can register using the link given below. As soon as the result is available, an alert will be sent to the registered numbers and email addresses.

TS Inter result 2025 on HT Portal

Students can pre-register for the TS Inter results on the HT Portal. Those who do will get alerts on their phones when the result is available.

Steps to register for TS Inter result on HT Portal

Go to the HT board exams page hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Select the Telangana board

Open the IPE 1st year/2nd year regular or vocational result page, as required

Enter the requested information and click on the submit button.

TSBIE conducted the IPE 1st-year theory exams from March 5 to 24 and the second-year theory exams from March 6 to 25. Papers for both classes were held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The first and second year exams started with the second language papers I and II and ended with the modern language papers I and II, respectively.

The board held practical examinations for general and vocational courses from February 3 to 22.