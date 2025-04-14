TS Inter Result 2025: Different ways to check IPE 1st, 2nd year results when out

TS Inter Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGBIE/TSBIE) conducted the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 in March. Next, the board will announce the result. TS Inter Result 2025: Different ways to check IPE 1st, 2nd year results when declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The date and time will be confirmed ahead of the result announcement through an official notification.

When declared, candidates will be able to check the TS Inter result on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

In addition to the official website, Hindustan Times will also host the TS Inter results.

TS Inter result 2025 on HT Portal

Students can pre-register for the TS Inter results on the HT Portal. Those who do will get alerts on their phones when the result is available.

How to register for TS Inter result on HT Portal?

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/telangana-board-ts-result Open the IPE 1st year/2nd year regular or vocational result page. Enter the requested information and click on the submit button.

TSBIE conducted the IPE 1st year theory exams from March 5 to 24 and the second-year theory exams from March 6 to 25. Papers for both classes were held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The 1st and 2nd year exams started with second language paper I and paper II and ended with modern language paper I and paper II, respectively.

The practical examinations for general and vocational courses were held from February 3 to 22, including the second Saturday and Sunday.

The English practical exam was held on January 31 for the first-year students and on February 1 for the second-year students.

The environmental education examination was held on January 30, and the Ethics and Human Values examination took place on January 29.

Last year, TS Inter results were announced in April. The results of both classes were declared on the same day.

The overall pass percentage for 1st year was 60.01 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 68.35 per cent and for boys, it was 51.50 per cent.

The overall pass percentage for thesecond year was 64.19 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 72.53 per cent and it was 56.10 per cent for boys.