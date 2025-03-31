TS Inter Results 2025: Website to check IPE 1st, 2nd year marks when announced

TS Inter Result 2025 News: Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 for Telangana board students are over. Next, the Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGBIE or TSBIE) will announce the result. TS Inter Results 2025: Website to check IPE marks when announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The date and time of the resultwill be confirmed through an official notification.

When declared, candidates will be able to check their TS Inter result cum marks memos at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. If the board hosts the results on additional websites, the list will be shared in the result notification.

This year, TS Inter 1st year theory exams were held from March 5 to 24 and second-year theory exams took place from March 6 to 25.

Papers were held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm.

The 1st and 2nd year examinations started with second language paper I and paper II and ended with modern language paper I and paper II, respectively.

The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses were conducted from February 3 to 22, including the second Saturday and Sunday.

The English practical examination for both general and vocational courses was held on January 31, 2025, for the first-year students and on February 1, 2025, for the second-year students.

The environmental education examination was held on January 30 and the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students took place on January 29.

About last year's results

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the TS Inter result 2024 in April last year.

The overall pass percentage for the TS 1st year exams was 60.01 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 68.35 per cent and for boys, it was 51.50 per cent.

The overall pass percentage for the TS Inter 2nd year exams was 64.19 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 72.53 per cent and it was 56.10 per cent for boys.

Students who do not pass the IPE March examination will have another chance to appear for the Supplementary examination. Details about the TS Inter Supply exam will be shared on the result day.