TS Inter Result 2024: 60% pass 1st year, 64.19% pass 2nd year TSBIE exams

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations can check their results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Result 2024 LIVE updates TS Telangana Inter Result 2024 has been announced. Check pass percentage here. (Hindustan Times)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education officials held a press conference to announce the TS Inter results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the TS Inter results.

The overall pass percentage of TS 1-year exams is 60.01%. The pass percentage of girls is 68.35% and that of boys is 51.50%.

The overall pass percentage of TS 2nd-year exams is 64.19%. The pass percentage of girls is 72.53% and that of boys is 56.10%

TS Inter 1st year examination was started on February 28 and concluded on March 18, 2024. TS Inter examination for 2nd year started from February 29, 2024, and concluded on March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift on all days for both the classes- from 9 am to 12 noon. Around 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Intermediate examinations.

Practical exams for both general and vocational courses were held from February 1 to 15. The English practical exam for eligible candidates was held on February 16, 2024. The Ethics and Human Values exam took place on February 17, and the Environmental Education examination on February 19, 2024.

TS Telangana Inter Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the TS Inter Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Furnish the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future needs.

