TSPSC group 1 result: Marks, ranks announced at tspsc.gov.in, direct link here

TSPSC group 1 result: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC or TGPSC) has announced marks and the general ranking list (GRL) for the group 1 services examination, 2024 at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC group 1 result: Marks, ranks announced at tspsc.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

The commission conducted the TSPSC group 1 Mains examinations from October 21 to 27 and the result was announced on March 10, 2025. After announcing results, it allowed candidates to apply for recounting of provisional marks from March 10 to 24.

Now, it has published the total marks of candidates who attended all seven papers, the memorandum of marks and the general ranking list.

TSPSC said the general ranking list has been generated only for those who have qualified in the English papers and secured the minimum qualifying aggregate marks.

Candidates will be able to check their marks through the candidate's login option of the TSPSC website up to 5 pm on April 4.

They have to use the TGPSC ID, hall ticket number, date of birth and OTP received on their registered mobile number.

“Based on the General Ranking List (GRL), the required number of candidates would be picked up for certificate verification. Such candidates would be informed individually and also through TGPSC website.”

The commission has advised candidates to keep the original certificates and documents mentioned at Annexure-VI (1.9) of the exam notification ready.

“The marks of the candidates who were admitted for Mains Examination on the direction of Hon’ble High Court, are not displayed as per the orders of the Hon’ble High Court,” TSPSC said.

It added that candidates facing any technical issues can dial the helpdesk numbers 040-23542185, 040-23542187 or email to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.on working days.

TSPSC group 1 result: Direct link to check marks and general rank list.

The TSPSC Group 1 mains exam was held from October 21 to October 21, between 2 pm and 5 pm on all days. There were seven descriptive papers in the mains exam.

After passing the prelims exam,31,382 candidates were eligible to appear for the mains examination.

How to check Telangana PSC group 1 marks, general rank list?

Go to the commission's official website, tspsc.gov.in. Open the marks/general rank list displayed on the home page. If required, enter your login details. Submit and check marks/rank list.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 563 group 1 vacancies in the state.