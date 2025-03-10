TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: TGPSC group 1 services results shortly at tspsc.gov.in

Mar 10, 2025 9:30 AM IST

TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: In a recent web note, the TSPSC has warned candidates about false and misleading news on social media.

“Commission has taken a serious note of certain false/misleading news that is being spread/published in some social media platforms with regard to Group-I Services recruitment (Notification No: 02/2024). The information is totally false, misleading and unfounded. Commission has filed a police complaint against the social media platform and also decided to file a criminal defamation suit for spreading such misleading information and trying to tarnish the image of this Constitutional body and create unrest among the Group-I aspirants.”

“The Group-I aspirants are hereby advised not to believe such false propaganda as it is always the endeavour of the Commission to conduct the recruitments in a fair and transparent manner. The candidates can be rest assured that no injustice will done to any candidate and the results are being processed in a fair and transparent manner as per merit.”

Regarding the result announcement, TSPSC said, “The Group-I selection process is being expedited and Commission aims at zero error result. Commission is contemplating to release paper-wise marks in candidate login and also to publish provisional marks list on Commission’s website very shortly.”