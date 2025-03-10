Edit Profile
    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: TGPSC group 1 services results shortly at tspsc.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 10, 2025 10:36 AM IST
    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: When announced, candidates can check the TGPSC group 1 result and download the marks memo from tspsc.gov.in.
    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: TGPSC group 1 services results shortly

    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC or TGPSC) will announce the group 1 services recruitment exam results “very shortly”, according to a recent notification. When announced, candidates can check the TSPSC group 1 result and download the marks memo from tspsc.gov.in. “The Group-I selection process is being expedited and Commission aims at zero error result. Commission is contemplating to release paper-wise marks in candidate login and also to publish provisional marks list on Commission’s website very shortly,” TSPSC said. ...Read More

    The TSPSC group 1 mains exam was conducted from October 21 to October 21. The exam was held between 2 pm and 5 pm on all days. There were seven descriptive papers in the Mains examination.

    A total of 31,382 candidates were eligible to appear for the mains examination after clearing the prelims examination.

    How to check TSPSC group 1 result 2025 when announced?

    1. Open the commission's official website, tspsc.gov.in.
    2. Open the website link displayed on the home page and then click on the results, key and OMR download tab.
    3. Open the results or marks memo download link, as required.
    4. Select the exam name.
    5. On the login window, provide your credentials and submit.
    6. Check and download the result.

    This recruitment drive will fill 563 group 1 vacancies in the state. Check live updates on TSPSC group 1 result 2025 below.

    Mar 10, 2025 10:36 AM IST

    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: Official website to check TGPSC group 1 result when announced

    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: When declared, candidates will be able to access direct links to check TGPSC group 1 services results and marks memo at tspsc.gov.in. According to a recent web note, the results will be announced shortly.

    Mar 10, 2025 10:21 AM IST

    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: Mains exam held for 30,000+ candidates

    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: A total of 31,382 candidates qualified in the TSPSC group 1 prelims examination and were eligible to appear for the mains examination.

    Mar 10, 2025 9:53 AM IST

    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: How to check results when declared

    1. Go to tspsc.gov.in and open the main website link.
    2. Open the result tab and then the group 1 result link.
    3. Enter the requested information.
    4. Submit and download the result.
    Mar 10, 2025 9:30 AM IST

    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: Commission's warning about false news on social media

    TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: In a recent web note, the TSPSC has warned candidates about false and misleading news on social media.

    “Commission has taken a serious note of certain false/misleading news that is being spread/published in some social media platforms with regard to Group-I Services recruitment (Notification No: 02/2024). The information is totally false, misleading and unfounded. Commission has filed a police complaint against the social media platform and also decided to file a criminal defamation suit for spreading such misleading information and trying to tarnish the image of this Constitutional body and create unrest among the Group-I aspirants.”

    “The Group-I aspirants are hereby advised not to believe such false propaganda as it is always the endeavour of the Commission to conduct the recruitments in a fair and transparent manner. The candidates can be rest assured that no injustice will done to any candidate and the results are being processed in a fair and transparent manner as per merit.”

    Regarding the result announcement, TSPSC said, “The Group-I selection process is being expedited and Commission aims at zero error result. Commission is contemplating to release paper-wise marks in candidate login and also to publish provisional marks list on Commission’s website very shortly.”

    Mar 10, 2025 9:23 AM IST

    TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Live: Group 1 result soon

    TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Live: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will announce the group 1 services recruitment exam results soon.

