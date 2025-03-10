TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: TGPSC group 1 services results shortly at tspsc.gov.in
TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 Live: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC or TGPSC) will announce the group 1 services recruitment exam results “very shortly”, according to a recent notification. When announced, candidates can check the TSPSC group 1 result and download the marks memo from tspsc.gov.in. “The Group-I selection process is being expedited and Commission aims at zero error result. Commission is contemplating to release paper-wise marks in candidate login and also to publish provisional marks list on Commission’s website very shortly,” TSPSC said. ...Read More
The TSPSC group 1 mains exam was conducted from October 21 to October 21. The exam was held between 2 pm and 5 pm on all days. There were seven descriptive papers in the Mains examination.
A total of 31,382 candidates were eligible to appear for the mains examination after clearing the prelims examination.
How to check TSPSC group 1 result 2025 when announced?
- Open the commission's official website, tspsc.gov.in.
- Open the website link displayed on the home page and then click on the results, key and OMR download tab.
- Open the results or marks memo download link, as required.
- Select the exam name.
- On the login window, provide your credentials and submit.
- Check and download the result.
This recruitment drive will fill 563 group 1 vacancies in the state. Check live updates on TSPSC group 1 result 2025 below.
“Commission has taken a serious note of certain false/misleading news that is being spread/published in some social media platforms with regard to Group-I Services recruitment (Notification No: 02/2024). The information is totally false, misleading and unfounded. Commission has filed a police complaint against the social media platform and also decided to file a criminal defamation suit for spreading such misleading information and trying to tarnish the image of this Constitutional body and create unrest among the Group-I aspirants.”
“The Group-I aspirants are hereby advised not to believe such false propaganda as it is always the endeavour of the Commission to conduct the recruitments in a fair and transparent manner. The candidates can be rest assured that no injustice will done to any candidate and the results are being processed in a fair and transparent manner as per merit.”
Regarding the result announcement, TSPSC said, “The Group-I selection process is being expedited and Commission aims at zero error result. Commission is contemplating to release paper-wise marks in candidate login and also to publish provisional marks list on Commission’s website very shortly.”
