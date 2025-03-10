TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 released at tspsc.gov.in, download via direct link

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the results of the group 1 services recruitment exam on Monday, March 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 live updates The TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025 have been released at tspsc.gov.in. The direct to check results is given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official notification reads, “The candidates can view their paper wise marks by entering their TGPSCID, Mains Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth and OTP received on their registered Mobile Number online on the Commission’s website. The candidates are advised to download the Mains Memorandum of marks sheet and preserve it till the completion of recruitment.”

Notably, the TSPSC group 1 mains exam was conducted from October 21 to October 21. The exam was held between 2 pm and 5 pm on all days. There were seven descriptive papers in the mains examination.

Additionally, a total of 31,382 candidates were eligible to appear for the mains examination after clearing the prelims examination.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 563 group 1 vacancies in the state.

TSPSC Group 1 Results 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the TSPSC group 1 results 2025:

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. On the the home page, click on the link to check the results, key and OMR download tab. Open the results or marks memo download link, as required. Select the exam name. On the login window, provide your credentials and submit. Check and download the result.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.