Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: How to check marks at upresults.nic.in when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 18, 2025 8:43 AM IST
    UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: As of now, there is no official confirmation about the UP board result date and time but the UPMSP is expected to share it through an official notification.
    UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: Results will be declared at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
    UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: Results will be declared at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

    UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2025 on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. As of now, there is no official confirmation about the UP board result date and time but the UPMSP is expected to share it through an official notification....Read More

    UPMSP previously warned that the information claiming UP board results will be announced on April 15 is fake.

    “The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading,” the board said.

    Apart from the official website, students will get the UP board result on the HT Portal. They can now register to get alterts on their phones about UP board 10th, 12th results-

    UP board result 2025: Register on HT Portal

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 18, 2025 8:40 AM IST

    UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: Board expected to confirm date, time

    UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: Like last year, the UPMSP is expected to confirm the UP board result date and time through an official notification.

    Apr 18, 2025 8:38 AM IST

    UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results when announced

    UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: When announced, students can check the result at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

    News education UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: How to check marks at upresults.nic.in when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes