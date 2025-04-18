UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: How to check marks at upresults.nic.in when out

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2025 on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. As of now, there is no official confirmation about the UP board result date and time but the UPMSP is expected to share it through an official notification....Read More

UPMSP previously warned that the information claiming UP board results will be announced on April 15 is fake.

“The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading,” the board said.

Apart from the official website, students will get the UP board result on the HT Portal. They can now register to get alterts on their phones about UP board 10th, 12th results-

UP board result 2025: Register on HT Portal