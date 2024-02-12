TS ICET 2024: Registration process begins on March 7; check schedule here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will begin the registration process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET 2024) on March 7. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is April 30. However, candidates can submit their applications till May 27 with a late fee. The candidates will be able to check the detailed notification through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2024: Registration process starts on March 7, exam to be held on June 4-5(PTI)