TS ICET 2024: Registration process begins on March 7; check schedule here

Feb 12, 2024 04:10 PM IST
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will begin the registration process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET 2024) on March 7. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is April 30. However, candidates can submit their applications till May 27 with a late fee. The candidates will be able to check the detailed notification through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.
The TS ICET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 4 and June 5.
TS ICET 2024 schedule
|Issue of Notification
|March 5
|Commencement of application process
|March 7
|Last date for submission of applictaion
|April 30
|Last date for submission of application with late fee of ₹250
|May 17
|Last date for the submission of application with late fee of ₹500
|May 27
|TS ICET 2024 examination date
|June 4 & June 5
TS ICE 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in
Pay the applictaion fee
Fill out the applictaion from
Upload all the required details
Take print for future reference.
