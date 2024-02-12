 TS ICET 2024: Registration process begins on March 7; check schedule here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS ICET 2024: Registration process begins on March 7; check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 12, 2024 04:10 PM IST

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will begin the registration process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET 2024) on March 7. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is April 30. However, candidates can submit their applications till May 27 with a late fee. The candidates will be able to check the detailed notification through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 4 and June 5.

TS ICET 2024 schedule

Issue of NotificationMarch 5
Commencement of application  process  March 7
Last date for submission of applictaionApril 30
Last date for submission of application with late fee of 250 May 17
Last date for the submission of application with late fee of 500May 27
TS ICET 2024 examination dateJune 4 & June 5

TS ICE 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the applictaion fee

Fill out the applictaion from

Upload all the required details

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
