TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: Telangana ICET results declared, check rank card here

TS ICET Result 2022 Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has declared TS ICET Result 2022. The Telangana ICET results rank card is now available on the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Along with the results, TSCHE will also release the final answer key. The provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022 and the last date for submission of objections on preliminary key was till August 8, 2022. Earlier, the result was scheduled to release on August 22, 2022, which was postponed till today.