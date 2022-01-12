UCEED Admit Card 2022 releasing today, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release UCEED Admit Card 2022 on January 12, 2022. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design admit card can be downloaded through the official site of UCEED IITB on uceed.iitb.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022, from 9 am to 12 noon.

The Admit Card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, UCEED Registration ID, Roll Number for UCEED 2022, Date of Birth, Category, photograph, signature, examination schedule, examination center details, and instructions to candidates. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UCEED Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UCEED on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on UCEED Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UCEED exam has two parts- Part-A is computer-based and Part-B contains questions related to sketching that need to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both parts in the given time. The UCEED 2022 will be conducted in 24 cities in India.

