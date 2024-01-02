UGC launches annual capacity building plan to upgrade skills of employees

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday launched an annual capacity building plan (ACBP) to foster skill development of its employees with the assistance of the Capacity Building Commission. UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said UGC launched its Annual Capacity Building Plan “to take a leap towards growth and skill enhancement of its employees” (x/mamidala90)

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said the UGC is the first autonomous organisation to have planned capacity building of its employees in collaboration with the CBC which was set up in 2021.

The official launch on Tuesday was led by the Kumar and member of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) R Balasubramanium.

“The Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) is a comprehensive plan outlining interventions essential for enhancing individual officials’ competencies and the overall capacity of UGC,” Kumar said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“The plan is derived from a robust capacity need assessment exercise that was done with UGC officials and staff over a period of 6 months starting from March 2023,” he added.

The UGC chief said the idea was to build, develop and enhance the abilities, talents, competencies, efficiency and qualifications of UGC employees to increase their capacity to serve the higher education system in India.

“More than 600 UGC employees were onboarded on iGot Karmayogi platform by Sept 15, 2023, he said, adding that UGC employees completed more than 4500 courses between October and December 2023, with each employee completing an average of 7 courses.

iGOT Karmayogi is an online learning platform and a component of the Digital India stack to develop the skills of all government employees.

Kumar said the employees will be trained in four key domains — behavioural, functional, domain-specific, and technological competencies. “Behavioral competencies will help the UGC staff take up bigger roles than what they normally perform. Functional competencies help the UGC staff perform better in administration, procurement and financial management. Enhancing domain competencies helps them perform better in specialized fields such as policy-making or project management. Training in newer technology competencies helps them to realize shorter turnaround time and improve efficiency, better digital record keeping and utilize technology platforms to reach out to the stakeholders.”