UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET admit card 2026 on June 15, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the University Grants Commission-NET exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from 22 June to 30 June 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various examination centres in the country. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. Paper I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

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