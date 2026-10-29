The National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration process for UGC NET December 2026. Candidates who want to apply for UGC NET examination can check the direct link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2026: Registration date extended to October 31, apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The last date to apply has been extended till October 31, 2026.

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The official notice reads, “In interest of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of the Online Application Form for UGC-NET December 2026 Examination up to 31 October 2026 (11:50 PM) without any late fee to facilitate candidates who have not yet completed their application process.”

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As per the earlier schedule, the correction window will open on November 2 and will close on November 4, 2026.

How to Apply

All those candidates who still have not applied for the exam can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET December 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam Pattern

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{{^usCountry}} The UGC NET December examination will be held from December 14 to December 19, 2026. The test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UGC NET December examination will be held from December 14 to December 19, 2026. The test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours. {{/usCountry}}

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The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.

Eligibility Criteria to apply

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General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited, or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed, may also apply for this test.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is ₹1150/- for General/ Unreserved, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/ Third Gender candidates.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here