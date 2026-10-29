School and university leaders, policymakers, edtech innovators and solution providers will come together to discuss AI in classrooms, future-ready curricula and skilling at India's premier education leadership conference to be held in Mumbai from November 3. Education sector leaders, policymakers to discuss AI in classrooms, skilling at Mumbai conference

Education Growth Network (EGN India), a community of over 10,000 educators, will organise the two-day event, EGN ConnectX India 2026.

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The EGN ConnectX India 2026, themed Reinventing Education. Redefining Possibilities, will focus on how institutions can turn policy into classroom practice, EGN India said in a statement on Wednesday.

"India has made AI a part of the classroom from Grade 3. The harder question is whether every school and every teacher is ready to make that work. ConnectX puts school principals, university leaders, policymakers and the companies building the tools in one room, so delegates leave with solutions they can act on, not just ideas," EGN India Vice President and CEO Dolly Singh said.

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The programme also includes workshops for educators and school administrators, a Student Innovation Arena with pitch challenges and hackathons, B2B (business-to-business) networking lounges and government-industry roundtables, said the statement.

Dr Revathi Srinivasan, Director Education and Group Dean, Singhania Group of Schools -- who will be one of the speakers at the event -- said, "AI in the classroom will only be as good as the teacher using it. School leaders now don't need more tools, but clarity on which ones work and how to bring their teachers along."

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"ConnectX lets us see solutions side by side, question the people who build them, and learn from peers who have already put them to work," Srinivasan added.