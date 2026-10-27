The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the revised exam calendar 2027. Candidates who want to check the exam calendar can find the revised version on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. NTA Calendar 2027 revised, check rescheduled exam dates for UGC NET, JEE Mains, AISSEE & others

The Agency has made the revision in the exam calendar due to administrative reasons. The revised examination calendar shall supersede the previously issued schedule.

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The official notice reads, “This is to inform all students, candidates, faculty members, and other concerned stakeholders that the examination calendar has been revised due to administrative reasons. 2. The revised examination schedule, including the dates of the respective examinations, is provided in the updated examination calendar available on the NTA's official website https://nta.ac.in”

As per the revised calendar, the SWAYAM exam will be held from December 8 to 12, 2026, UGC NET will be held from December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026 and Joint CSIR UGC NET on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026.

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The SHRESHTA (NETS) and NIFT entrance exam will be held on January 10, 2027. The JEE Main exam to be held from January 20 to 24 and January 28, 2027. The AISSEE will be held on January 31, 2027. The CMAT exam will be held on February 7, 2027.

The CUET PG exam will be held on March 2 to 5, 8, 9, 12, 15-19, 24-25, 29-31 March 2027. The JEE Main Session 2 will be held from April 2 to 7, 2027.

NTA Calendar 2027: How to download To download the exam calendar, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. Click on revised NTA Calendar 2027 link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have check the exam dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.

Revised exam calendar