Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the BPSC TRE 4.0 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for the teacher posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 4.0: Registration date extended for 33320 posts, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the official notice, the last date to make payment is November 2, 2026 and last date to fill application form is November 3, 2026.

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The official notice reads, “The date for online applications for recruitment to 33,320 vacant posts under the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0), Advertisement No. 15/2026, has been extended. Candidates can now make fee payments until November 2, 2026, and submit online applications until November 3, 2026. For detailed information, candidates should visit the Commission's official website https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in.”

The number of vacancies has increased from 32388 to 33320 after including a total of 493 posts of school teachers in secondary schools and a total of 439 vacant posts of school teachers in higher secondary schools.

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If candidates apply for more than one category, they must pay separate examination fees for each category, i.e., categories 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10, and 11 to 12. In addition to the above examination fees, candidates will also be required to pay charges as prescribed by various banks, which will be automatically deducted by the bank upon online payment.

Direct link to apply for BPSC TRE 4.0

BPSC TRE 4.0: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The application fee to apply for the examination is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid through online mode: Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net banking/ UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.