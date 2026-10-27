FMGE December Admit Card 2026 releasing today at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to download
FMGE December Admit Card 2026 will be released today, October 29, 2026. The steps to download the hall ticket is given here.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the FMGE December 2026 admit card on October 27, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in.
Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination. In such cases, the entire fees will be forfeited. Issuance of admit card in any previous session(s) of FMGE shall not be a ground to issue an admit card for FMGE October 2026 as well for such candidates who are declared ineligible for FMGE October 2026 due to incomplete applications.
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FMGE December Admit Card 2026: How to download
To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in.
- Click on the FMGE December Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
The Board will conduct the FMGE October 2026 on October 31, 2026, on a computer-based platform at various examination centres across the country.
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The examination consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple-choice questions and administered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme. Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.
Candidates can mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review, allowing them to revisit these questions within the section before the allotted time ends.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More