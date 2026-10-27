URSC, ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 61 Technician and other posts at ursc.gov.in, details here
URSC, ISRO will recruit for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of URSC at ursc.gov.in.
U R Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of URSC at ursc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 61 posts in the organization.
The registration process will end on November 13, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Vacancy Details
- Technician B: 46 posts
- Light Vehicle Driver: 5 posts
- Heavy Vehicle Driver: 10 posts
Eligibility Criteria
The age limit to apply is 18 to 35 years.
Selection Process
The prescribed qualification is the minimum requirement, and possession of it does not automatically make the candidate eligible to be called for the written test. There will be an initial screening, based on the academic performance and other parameters provided by the candidates/applicants in the online applications, and only those screened-in candidates will be called for the Written Test. Candidates who qualify based on the performance / parameters set by URSC / ISRO in the Written Test and taking into consideration the number of Vacancies notified will have to appear for the Skill Test.
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Application Fees
There is a non-refundable Application Fee of ₹100/- for Technician-B/ Light Vehicle Driver-A / Staff Car Driver -A / Heavy Vehicle Driver-A. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay ₹500/- per application. An amount of ₹400/- will be refunded only to candidates who appear in the written test.
Payment of Application Fee in any other form like cash remittance, cheque, draft, money order, IPO, etc. are not allowed (or) No other mode of payment will be accepted.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of URSC, ISRO.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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