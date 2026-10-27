U R Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of URSC at ursc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 61 posts in the organization. URSC, ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 61 Technician and other posts at ursc.gov.in, details here (File Photo)

The registration process will end on November 13, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details Technician B: 46 posts Light Vehicle Driver: 5 posts Heavy Vehicle Driver: 10 posts Eligibility Criteria The age limit to apply is 18 to 35 years.

Selection Process The prescribed qualification is the minimum requirement, and possession of it does not automatically make the candidate eligible to be called for the written test. There will be an initial screening, based on the academic performance and other parameters provided by the candidates/applicants in the online applications, and only those screened-in candidates will be called for the Written Test. Candidates who qualify based on the performance / parameters set by URSC / ISRO in the Written Test and taking into consideration the number of Vacancies notified will have to appear for the Skill Test.

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Application Fees There is a non-refundable Application Fee of ₹100/- for Technician-B/ Light Vehicle Driver-A / Staff Car Driver -A / Heavy Vehicle Driver-A. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay ₹500/- per application. An amount of ₹400/- will be refunded only to candidates who appear in the written test.

Payment of Application Fee in any other form like cash remittance, cheque, draft, money order, IPO, etc. are not allowed (or) No other mode of payment will be accepted.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of URSC, ISRO.