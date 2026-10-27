The National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for RMS CET 2026 on October 27, 2026. Candidates who want to make corrections in the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test application form can find the link on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. RMS CET 2026: Correction window opens at nta.ac.in, here’s what can be modified

The RMS CET correction window has opened on October 27 and October 28, 2026.

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The candidates shall not be allowed to change: Mobile Number, E-Mail Address, Address (Permanent & Present), Emergency Contact details and Photograph of the candidate.

What can be changed in the application form

Candidate name Father name Mother name Class V and VIII equivalent details Date of Birth Gender Category Signature Thumb Domicile Certificate Birth Certificate Aadhaar details Direct link to make corrections

RMS CET 2026: How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. Click on the RMS CET 2026 correction window link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Make changes in the application form. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The exam will be held on December 13, 2026. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes. The CET written examination for Class VI & Class IX will be through Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based examination and scheme of marking for these papers.

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Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Hand bag, Purse, cap, goggles, jackets, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/Pager, Calculator, Docu-Pen, Slide Ruler, Formulae, Log Tables, whitener, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/devices, pointed instruments etc. in the Examination Hall/ Room.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NTA.