RMS CET 2026: Correction window opens at nta.ac.in, here’s what can be modified
RMS CET 2026 correction window has opened. The steps to make changes is given here.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for RMS CET 2026 on October 27, 2026. Candidates who want to make corrections in the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test application form can find the link on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
The RMS CET correction window has opened on October 27 and October 28, 2026.
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The candidates shall not be allowed to change: Mobile Number, E-Mail Address, Address (Permanent & Present), Emergency Contact details and Photograph of the candidate.
What can be changed in the application form
- Candidate name
- Father name
- Mother name
- Class V and VIII equivalent details
- Date of Birth
- Gender
- Category
- Signature
- Thumb
- Domicile Certificate
- Birth Certificate
- Aadhaar details
RMS CET 2026: How to make corrections
To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
- Click on the RMS CET 2026 correction window link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Make changes in the application form.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The exam will be held on December 13, 2026. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes. The CET written examination for Class VI & Class IX will be through Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based examination and scheme of marking for these papers.
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Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Hand bag, Purse, cap, goggles, jackets, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/Pager, Calculator, Docu-Pen, Slide Ruler, Formulae, Log Tables, whitener, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/devices, pointed instruments etc. in the Examination Hall/ Room.
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NTA.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More