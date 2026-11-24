The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026 release date. Candidates who want to appear for the UGC National Eligibility Test can download the city intimation slip through the direct link to be available on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026 release date postponed, check new date here more less

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As per the update, the UGC NET exam city slip will now be available on November 25, 2026. The Agency has not disclosed the reason behind the postponement.

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UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026: How to check

All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the exam city slip by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed. Check the exam city slip and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} The UGC NET exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UGC NET exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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The test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre well in time, i.e. 02 hours before the commencement of the examination. The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.