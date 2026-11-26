The University Grants Commission has released the UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the UGC NET examination can check and download the exam city slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The UGC NET exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2026-27: 55 new recruiters participated, 414 students placed across 27 cohorts

The test paper will consist of two sections; both sections will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The questions in Part I are intended to assess the candidate's teaching and research aptitude. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Part II is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The questions in Part I are intended to assess the candidate's teaching and research aptitude. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Part II is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Direct link to download UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026: How to download

To check and download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

Check the exam city slip and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre well in time, i.e. 02 hours before the commencement of the examination. The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Official Notice Here