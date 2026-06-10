UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: City intimation slip releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET June 2026 exam city slip on June 10, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the exam city slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The examination will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, in computer-based test mode. The test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks. The questions in Part I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. This part is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

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