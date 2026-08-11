UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET provisional key releasing soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET provisional key will be out this week. Follow the blog for direct link, how to download, exam details and others.
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 this week. When released, candidates who have appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in....Read More
The exact dates for the release of the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question papers have not yet been announced by the National Testing Agency.
The NTA will display the Question Paper and the candidates' recorded attempted responses on the NTA website prior to the declaration of the result. The Question paper attempted and recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the results are declared under the RTI Act.
Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- per answer key challenged, as a processing fee.
Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more.
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- 12 Aug 2026, 11:24:05 AM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Provisional answer keys to be available for download for 2-3 days
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The Question paper attempted and recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days.
- 12 Aug 2026, 09:52:06 AM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Recorded response to be available soon
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The NTA will display the Question Paper and the candidates' recorded attempted responses on the NTA website prior to the declaration of the result.
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- 12 Aug 2026, 08:13:13 AM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Exact release date not announced
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The exact dates for the release of the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question papers have not yet been announced by the National Testing Agency.
- 11 Aug 2026, 04:48:10 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Provisional key to be out on this website
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who have appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
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- 11 Aug 2026, 04:02:40 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Releasing this week
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 this week.
- 11 Aug 2026, 03:24:43 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
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- 11 Aug 2026, 03:21:42 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Steps to download the provisional key
1. Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
5. Check the provisional key and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- 11 Aug 2026, 02:15:32 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: How much is the processing fee?
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Non-Refundable.
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- 11 Aug 2026, 01:47:29 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: About Paper 1 and 2
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Paper I had 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II had 100 questions of 200 marks.The medium of the question paper was in English & Hindi only, except for language papers.
- 11 Aug 2026, 01:21:07 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Test paper consists of 2 sections
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The Test paper consisted of two sections, each of which comprised of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.
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- 11 Aug 2026, 12:57:23 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Provisional key to be out this week
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 this week.
- 11 Aug 2026, 12:25:05 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
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- 11 Aug 2026, 12:23:52 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the provisional key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- 11 Aug 2026, 12:20:46 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Know about processing fee
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- per answer key challenged, as a processing fee.
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- 11 Aug 2026, 12:14:06 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Link to download question paper, recorded reponses to be available for 3 days
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The Question paper attempted and recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the results are declared under the RTI Act.
- 11 Aug 2026, 12:11:26 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Question papers, recorded responses to be available
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The NTA will display the Question Paper and the candidates' recorded attempted responses on the NTA website prior to the declaration of the result.
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- 11 Aug 2026, 12:00:08 PM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Exact date to release provisional key not announced
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The exact dates for the release of the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question papers have not yet been announced by the National Testing Agency.
- 11 Aug 2026, 11:56:06 AM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Where to check?
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who have appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
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- 11 Aug 2026, 11:53:03 AM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Date: This week
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Time: Unknown