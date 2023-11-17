UKPSC Draftsman answer key 2023 out at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link
UKPSC releases provisional answer key for Draftsman recruitment exam 2023
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Draftsman recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.
Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from October 17 to October 23. The candidates have to pay ₹50 per question as an objection fee.
Direct link to raise objections
UKPSC Draftsman answer key 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in
On the homepage, click on “Draftsman Examination -2023 -- Notification, Instructions, Provisional Answer Key- General Hindi, General Mathematics and General Studies (PAPER-1) & Provisional Answer Key- Subjective Knowledge (PAPER-2) ( Answer Key )”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Check on the answer key link
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.
UKPSC Draftsman paper 1 answer key
UKPSC Draftsman Paper 2 answer key
