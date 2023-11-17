UKPSC Draftsman answer key 2023 out at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Draftsman recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. TSPSC Group IV answer key: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release within a few days the answer key of Group IV Services exam held on Sunday, October 7, 2018.(Shutterstock)

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from October 17 to October 23. The candidates have to pay ₹50 per question as an objection fee.

UKPSC Draftsman answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in

On the homepage, click on “Draftsman Examination -2023 -- Notification, Instructions, Provisional Answer Key- General Hindi, General Mathematics and General Studies (PAPER-1) & Provisional Answer Key- Subjective Knowledge (PAPER-2) ( Answer Key )”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check on the answer key link

Take a printout for future reference.