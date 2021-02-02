UP B.Ed JEE 2021 registration to begin on Feb 18, check details here

The University of Lucknow has released the official notification for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) B.Ed. (two years) entrance examination 2021 on its official website. According to the notice, the registration process will begin on February 18, 2021.

Once the application process begins, Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Uttar Pradesh, Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Education online at lkouniv.ac.in on or before March 15, 2021. However, the last date to apply with a late fee is March 23, 2021.

The admit card for the entrance exam is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2021.

The board will conduct the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 examination on May 19, at various centres spread across the state. The results for the examination is tentatively scheduled to be declared between June 20 to 25, 2021