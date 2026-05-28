UP Police Constable City Slip 2026 Live: When will UPPBPB release exam city slip?
UP Police Constable City Slip 2026 Live: UPPBPB Constable exam city slip will be available on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip and other details.
UP Police Constable City Slip 2026 Live: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has not yet released UP Police Constable City Slip 2026. After release, candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. ...Read More
The UP Police Constable exam was scheduled to be held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026. The question paper will comprise of objective type questions. The written exam will have 300 multiple-choice questions, and the exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will consist of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability.
This recruitment drive will fill up 32679 posts in the organisation out of which 10469 posts for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts of Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts of Jail Warder. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, how to download and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 28 May 2026 12:17:54 pm
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: Official website to check
uppbpb.gov.in
- Thu, 28 May 2026 11:57:18 am
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: How to download exam city slip?
Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on UP Police Constable City Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 28 May 2026 11:53:02 am
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: 32k+ vacancies to be filled
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 32679 posts in the organisation, out of which 10469 posts are for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts are for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts of Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts of Jail Warder.
- Thu, 28 May 2026 11:49:03 am
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: About question paper
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: The exam will consist of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability.
- Thu, 28 May 2026 11:45:05 am
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: Exam pattern
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: The question paper will comprise of objective type questions. The written exam will have 300 multiple-choice questions, and the exam duration is 2 hours.
- Thu, 28 May 2026 11:41:27 am
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: Exam dates
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: The UP Police Constable exam was scheduled to be held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026.
- Thu, 28 May 2026 11:37:47 am
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: Where to find hall ticket link?
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: After release, candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
- Thu, 28 May 2026 11:33:28 am
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: Date and time
UP Police Constable City Slip Live: The date and time of release of the exam city slip has not been announced yet.