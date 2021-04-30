UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Exam 2020 postponed, official notice here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Exam 2020. The examination has been postponed due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 23 and May 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the new exam dates will be announced by the Commission in due course of time on the official site of UPPSC.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the prelims exam on the basis of their marks. Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination will be allowed to appear for the main written examination. The successful candidates will have to fill up another application form according to instructions of the Commission for the main examination.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 564 posts will be filled including Distt. Horticulture Officer, Principal Govt. Food Science Training Centre/ Food Processing Officer and Senior Technical Assistant. The application process was started on December 29 and ended on January 25, 2021. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of UPPSC.