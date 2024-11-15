Menu Explore
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 to be conducted on December 22, check details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 15, 2024 08:07 PM IST

Earlier, the Commission had declared the dates of December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary exam, while December 22 and 23 for the RO and ARO preliminary exams

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in an official notice informed that the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam-2024 will be conducted on December 22, 2024.

Hundreds of aspirants had staged protests outside the UPPSC office in Prayagraj, demanding a change to the exam format. (HT)
Hundreds of aspirants had staged protests outside the UPPSC office in Prayagraj, demanding a change to the exam format. (HT)

“ It is hereby informed that instead of the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (P.A.) Examination-2024 which was proposed to be held in two days on 07th and 08th December, the said examination will now be held in one day on 22.12.2024 in two sessions ( The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second session will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm,” mentioned the official notice.

Reportedly, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the commission to address the grievances of the protesting students, leading to the decision to revise the examination schedule.

Earlier, the Commission had declared the dates of December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary exam, while December 22 and 23 were declared for the RO and ARO preliminary exams.

Hundreds of aspirants had staged protests outside the UPPSC office in Prayagraj, demanding a change to the exam format. They argued that the previous format, which extended across multiple days and shifts, was unfair and susceptible to discrepancies.

(with agency inputs)

Exam and College Guide
