UPPSC postpones RO, ARO exams; to hold PCS preliminary exam on single day

Keeping in mind the demands of aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday postponed the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exams and announced that it will hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam-2024 on the old pattern on a single day. The protesting aspirants near UPPSC headquarters on day 3 of their protest in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT)

The Commission also announced to form a committee on Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer ARO exams to ensure its transparency and fairness.

While the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary exam on a single day brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed. The protesters said they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams.

On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UPPSC has decided to postpone the RO and ARO exams and hold the PCS preliminary exam on the old pattern, Commission Secretary Ashok Kumar said here outside the UPPSC office.

The committee for the RO and ARO exams will study all the aspects in detail and submit its report soon so that the purity and credibility of these examinations can be ensured, he said.

Kumar said in view of the incidents of paper leaks in many parts of the country in recent months, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ensure the purity and transparency of the selection examinations.

For this reason, the Commission announced to conduct of the proposed PCS and RO/ARO examinations in multiple shifts in December.

However, after the demand of the students and the intervention of the chief minister, now the PCS preliminary examination will be held in a single day. This decision will bring great relief to lakhs of students who are preparing for this exam, a government spokesperson said.

"Conducting the exam on a single day will give the students confidence in transparency and fairness in the examination process. Also, the report of the committee constituted by the commission will further strengthen the integrity of future examinations.

"There is a wave of happiness among the students after this decision and they are praising this quick decision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

A number of aspirants are protesting outside the UPPSC office to press their demand for holding the exams in one shift.

Aspirant Rahul Pandey said they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams.

"We do not trust this announcement as no official notice has been uploaded on the Commission's website in this regard," Pandey said.

Another aspirant said the government is following a "divide and rule" policy and termed it a partial decision so that PCS preliminary exam aspirants leave from here.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak when contacted said the government will work in the interest of the students and will also stand with them.

"Decisions will be taken in the interest of the students," he added.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav raised the demand in favour of the students during his Prayagraj visit earlier in the day.

Those who talk of 'One Nation, One Election' cannot manage exams on a single day, Yadav said, attacking the BJP government.

The Commission had declared the dates of December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary exam, while December 22 and 23 were declared for the RO and ARO preliminary exams.

