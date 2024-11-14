CLAT 2025 Admit Card likely to be released tomorrow, here's how to download when out

The Consortium of National Law Universities will likely be releasing the CLAT 2025 admit card on November 15, 2024. Candidates who are appearing for the Common Law Admission Test can download their hall tickets from the website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 Admit Card: Check the steps to download hall tickets when out. (Image courtesy: consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025)

CLAT 2025 admit card: Here's how to download

Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. On the home page, click on CLAT 2025 admit card link. Enter your login details and click on submit. Your CLAT 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify the admit card and download the page. Keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

Also read: SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: Where and how to check when released, step-by-step guide to download and other details here

It may be mentioned here that CLAT 2025 will be conducted offline on December 1, 2024. The examination will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, an official notice issued by NLSIU, Bangalore dated November 8, 2024 had informed that certain websites/blogs / social media were posting false and unauthorised news about the CLAT admission process and admit card and that the Consortium of NLUs would not be responsible for any information about the CLAT published on third-party websites or social media handles.

Also read: Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, direct link to check here

It said, “The Admit Card announcement and related instructions will be announced only on or after November 15th 2024, and the same will also be intimated to applicants by messages individually, after which they can be downloaded.”

Also read: Children’s Day 2024: The importance of early sports education in your child’s life & 5 fun sports to learn

Worth mentioning here, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.