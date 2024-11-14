SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: Where and how to check when released, step-by-step guide to download and other details here

The Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the SSC MTS Asnwer Key 2024 in due course of time. When released, candidates can who appeared for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) recruitment examination can download the answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: Step-by-step guide to download answer key when released.

To download the answer key, candidates will likely have to enter their details such as application number and password in the log-in module. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers will be able to challenge it on the official website.

Also read: Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, here's how to check

SSC MTS Answer Key 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key when released:

Visit the official website of SSC at SSC MTS 2024. On the home page, click on the answer key tab and then on the link to download the SSC MTS Answer Key 2024. Enter your credentials to log in if required, and click on submit. The SSC MTS Answer Key 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the commission conducted the examination from September 30 to November 14 for 9,583 vacancies – 6,144 for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar.

Also read: Study abroad: Global Education Fair comes to 12 Indian cities, interact with 120 plus world institutions

The computer-based examination was be divided into two sessions, and the duration of each session was 45 minutes. The questions were of objective-type and had multiple choices. There is also negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.

Also read: Talent is everywhere, opportunity is not - A call to transform Indian education

Meanwhile, candidates applied for Havaldar vacancies will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) after clearing the CBE round.