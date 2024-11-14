Indian Army invites applications for 35th JAG Entry Scheme 2025, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army has released the official notification for the 35th Judge Advocate General (JAG) Entry Scheme on its official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applicants should have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in their LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10 plus)(HT File)

The 35th JAG Entry Scheme is set to begin in October 2025. Unmarried male and female law graduates are encouraged to submit their applications for positions as Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Officers in the JAG branch of the Indian Army.

Interested candidates can submit their applications till 3 pm on November 28, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants should have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in their LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10 plus)

Applicants should have appeared for the CLAT PG Exam -2024

The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Vacancy details:

A total of 8 positions are available—4 for men and 4 for women.

Age Limit:

21 to 27 years as of 01 Jul 2025 (Born not earlier than July 2, 1998, and not later than July 1, 2004; both dates inclusive).

Date for shortlisting for SSB (Based on CLAT PG score): Second week of March

Training Duration: 49 weeks

Stipend during training: ₹56,100 Per month

Rank after training: Lieutenant

For more information, visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

