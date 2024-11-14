UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 on the official website. The UPSC IFS Main Examination 2024 will be held from November 24, 2024 onwards across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who would like to appear for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 and wish to download the admit card can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The download link will also be available on upsconline.nic.in.

About the exam:

The UPSC IFS Main Examination 2024 will be held from November 24, 2024 onwards across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 9 am and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm onwards.

Direct Link to download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024

Guidelines for candidates:

Candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website.

The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination.

Candidates should ensure that all the details such as Name, Photograph & the QR code on their e-Admit Card, are correct.

In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID soexam9-upsc@gov.in ) for taking the decision in the matter.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 released today at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download