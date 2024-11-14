Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Nov 14, 2024 01:11 PM IST

Candidates who would like to appear for the IFS (Main) Examination 2024 can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in to download the admit cards

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 on the official website.

The UPSC IFS Main Examination 2024 will be held from November 24, 2024 onwards across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
The UPSC IFS Main Examination 2024 will be held from November 24, 2024 onwards across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who would like to appear for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 and wish to download the admit card can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The download link will also be available on upsconline.nic.in.

About the exam:

The UPSC IFS Main Examination 2024 will be held from November 24, 2024 onwards across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 9 am and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm onwards.

Direct Link to download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024

Guidelines for candidates:

  • Candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website.
  • The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination.
  • Candidates should ensure that all the details such as Name, Photograph & the QR code on their e-Admit Card, are correct.
  • In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID soexam9-upsc@gov.in ) for taking the decision in the matter.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 released today at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //