SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission will close the SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024 objection window on November 14, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-II) can download the answer key and raise objections through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, direct link here

The Paper 2 answer key was released on November 11, 2024 and the objection window was also opened on that day.

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates

As per the official notice, representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from November 11, 2024 (08:00 PM) to November 14, 2024 (08:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 08:00 PM on 14.11.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

Candidates will need registration number and password to login to their account.

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024 objection window will be displayed.

Click on the question you want to raise objection for.

Now upload the necessary documents to support your answer.

Make the payment of the processing fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the specified time limit.

The Computer Based Examination for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-II) was held on November 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.