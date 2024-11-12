SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result soon at ssc.gov.in, tier 2 exam likely in December
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) result 2024 soon. The tier 2 examination is tentatively scheduled for December and therefore, the tier 1 result will be announced shortly at ssc.gov.in. After that, the commission will issue tier 2 admit cards to the shortlisted candidates. ...Read More
As seen in the past, the SSC CGL tier 1 result will be shared in a PDF containing the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the second tier of the examination.
The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to September 26, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.
The tier 1 exam question paper consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on the following topics-
General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 questions, 50 marks
General Awareness: 25 questions, 50 marks
Quantitative Aptitude 25 questions, 50 marks
English Comprehension. 25 questions, 50 marks
There is negative maring in the tier 1 exam. For each incorrect answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted.
The provisional answer key of the CGL tier 1 exam was released on October 3. Candidates were allowed to submit objections/representations to the provisional answer key up to October 6.
These are the SSC CGL tier 1 pass marks for candidates belonging to different categories:
General: 30 per cent
OBC and EWS: 25 per cent
All other categories: 20 per
This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts under the central government.
Minimum qualifying marks and percentage of errors allowed
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: How to check scores
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: After the official announcement, candidates can check the SSC CGL tier 1 result at ssc.gov.in by following these steps-
- Go to ssc.gov.in
- Open the results page.
- Select the exam name.
- Enter the tier 1 result PDF.
- Check your result using roll number.
