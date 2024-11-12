SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result soon at ssc.gov.in, tier 2 exam likely in December

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) result 2024 soon. The tier 2 examination is tentatively scheduled for December and therefore, the tier 1 result will be announced shortly at ssc.gov.in. After that, the commission will issue tier 2 admit cards to the shortlisted candidates. ...Read More

As seen in the past, the SSC CGL tier 1 result will be shared in a PDF containing the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the second tier of the examination.

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to September 26, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

The tier 1 exam question paper consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on the following topics-

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 questions, 50 marks

General Awareness: 25 questions, 50 marks

Quantitative Aptitude 25 questions, 50 marks

English Comprehension. 25 questions, 50 marks

There is negative maring in the tier 1 exam. For each incorrect answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted.

The provisional answer key of the CGL tier 1 exam was released on October 3. Candidates were allowed to submit objections/representations to the provisional answer key up to October 6.

These are the SSC CGL tier 1 pass marks for candidates belonging to different categories:

General: 30 per cent

OBC and EWS: 25 per cent

All other categories: 20 per

This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts under the central government.

Check live updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result below: