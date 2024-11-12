Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result soon at ssc.gov.in, tier 2 exam likely in December

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 12, 2024 1:56 PM IST
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The tier 2 examination is tentatively scheduled for December and therefore, the tier 1 result is expected soon at ssc.gov.in
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result soon at ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result soon at ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) result 2024 soon. The tier 2 examination is tentatively scheduled for December and therefore, the tier 1 result will be announced shortly at ssc.gov.in. After that, the commission will issue tier 2 admit cards to the shortlisted candidates. ...Read More

    As seen in the past, the SSC CGL tier 1 result will be shared in a PDF containing the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the second tier of the examination.

    The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to September 26, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

    The tier 1 exam question paper consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on the following topics-

    General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 questions, 50 marks

    General Awareness: 25 questions, 50 marks

    Quantitative Aptitude 25 questions, 50 marks

    English Comprehension. 25 questions, 50 marks

    There is negative maring in the tier 1 exam. For each incorrect answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted.

    The provisional answer key of the CGL tier 1 exam was released on October 3. Candidates were allowed to submit objections/representations to the provisional answer key up to October 6.

    These are the SSC CGL tier 1 pass marks for candidates belonging to different categories:

    General: 30 per cent

    OBC and EWS: 25 per cent

    All other categories: 20 per

    This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts under the central government.

    Check live updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result below:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 12, 2024 1:56 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Minimum qualifying marks and percentage of errors allowed

    Minimum qualifying marks

    UR: 30 per cent

    OBC/ EWS: 25 per cent

    All other categories : 20 per cent

    Maximum percentage of errors allowed

    UR : 20 per cent

    OBC/ EWS : 25 per cent

    All other categories : 30 per cent

    Nov 12, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: How to check scores

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: After the official announcement, candidates can check the SSC CGL tier 1 result at ssc.gov.in by following these steps-

    1. Go to ssc.gov.in
    2. Open the results page.
    3. Select the exam name.
    4. Enter the tier 1 result PDF.
    5. Check your result using roll number.
    Nov 12, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Result expected soon

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CGL) tier 1 examination is awaited. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

    News education exam results SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result soon at ssc.gov.in, tier 2 exam likely in December
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes