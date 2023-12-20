Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA I 2024 on December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy I can do it through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA & NA I 2024: Registration begins for 400 posts at upsc.gov.in, link here (HT file)

This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till January 9, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 20, 2023

Closing date of application: January 9, 2024

Correction window: January 10 to January 16, 2024

Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy: 370 posts

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

