UPSC NDA & NA I 2024: Registration begins for 400 posts at upsc.gov.in, link here
UPSC NDA & NA I 2024 registration begins for 400 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.
Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA I 2024 on December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy I can do it through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till January 9, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: December 20, 2023
- Closing date of application: January 9, 2024
- Correction window: January 10 to January 16, 2024
Vacancy Details
- National Defence Academy: 370 posts
- Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.