UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Civil Services exam provisional key when out?
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Civil Services preliminary exam answer key awaited at upsc.gov.in. The direct link will be shared here once out. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more.
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can download the provisional key when released on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The link will also be available on upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More
The UPSC Civil Services prelims examination was held on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consisted of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
The Commission will be providing an opportunity to the appeared candidates to make representations to the Commission on the questions asked in the Papers of the Examination and on the Answer key of the Question paper (Objective Type) of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in a time frame of 5 days (Five Days) i.e. from the third day of the Examination Date to 6.00 p.m. of the 7th day.
This examination drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 27 May 2026 09:00:04 am
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.
Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 08:56:30 am
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Vacancies to be filled
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: This examination drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 08:52:48 am
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When will answer key release?
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The Commission will be providing an opportunity to the appeared candidates to make representations to the Commission on the questions asked in the Papers of the Examination and on the Answer key of the Question paper (Objective Type) of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in a time frame of 5 days (Five Days) i.e. from the third day of the Examination Date to 6.00 p.m. of the 7th day.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 08:49:05 am
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Pattern of paper
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consisted of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 08:44:42 am
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The UPSC Civil Services prelims examination was held on May 24, 2026.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 08:40:13 am
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Where to check provisional key?
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can download the provisional key when released on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The link will also be available on upsconline.nic.in.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 08:36:30 am
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the Civil Services preliminary exam provisional key has not been announced yet.