Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has announced UPTET 2027 exam dates. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test date notice can be checked by interested candidates on the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

UPTET 2027 exam dates announced at upessc.up.gov.in, registration begins on November 24

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The UPTET exam will be held on February 26 and 27, 2027.

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The registration process will begin on November 24 and the last date to apply for the exam is December 23, 2026. The correction window will close on December 27, 2026.

The official notice reads, “For the convenience of the candidates willing to participate in the Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2026, One Time Registration (OTR) system has been implemented. Therefore, candidates should apply for the Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2026 only after completing the OTR.”

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UPTET 2027: How to Apply

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{{^usCountry}} To register for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To register for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

2. Click on UPTET 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹1000/- for General/ EWS/ OBC category for each paper. For SC/ST, the application fee for Paper I and II is ₹500/- and PwBD category candidates will have to pay ₹300/- as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPESSC.

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For candidates who will pass the UPTET exam, the validity of the certificate has been extended for a lifetime. Once they pass the exam, they will no longer need to retake the eligibility test and will be eligible to apply directly for the upcoming teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh.

Every year, around 20 lakh candidates register for the exam, out of which 17 lakh or more candidates appear for the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPESSC.

Official Notice Here