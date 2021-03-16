IND USA
Uttarakhand High Court.(HT file)
competitive exams

Uttarakhand HC extends date of documents submission for LT grade exam

LT grade assistant teacher exam: HC extends date for submission of documents to March 25
PTI, Nainital
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:10 PM IST

In a relief to the candidates appearing for an examination for the posts of assistant teacher in the LT grade, the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday extended the date for the submission of documents to March 25.

Earlier, the candidates were asked to furnish documents by December 4.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma directed the Selection Service Commission to disseminate information about the extended date so that more unemployed youth from hilly regions of the state could take the examination.

Ravindra Jugran, a resident of Dehradun, had filed the PIL in the High Court in connection with the examination to be held in April 2021 for the appointment of assistant teachers in LT grade.

