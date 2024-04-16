 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Here's how you can improve your word power | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Here's how you can improve your word power

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 16, 2024 07:18 PM IST

Improving your vocabulary and word power is not a herculean task. With proper guidance, handwork and commitment, you can improve your skills easily.

Are you worried about not being able to score well in the verbal sections of the competitive exams? Do you lack confidence at your workplace due to poor communication skills?

Are you worried about not being able to score well in the verbal sections of the competitive exams? (Unsplash)
Are you worried about not being able to score well in the verbal sections of the competitive exams? (Unsplash)

Improving your vocabulary and word power is not a herculean task. With proper guidance, handwork and commitment, you can improve your skills easily.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Minuscule (Adjective)

Meaning: extremely small; tiny

Example: The humanistic hands of the 15th century were based on the Carolingian minuscule

Mettlesome (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person or animal) full of spirit and courage; lively

Example: Their horses were beasts of burden, not mettlesome chargers

Meddlesome (Adjective)

Meaning: fond of meddling; interfering

Example: Social workers are seen as meddlesome and health service managers as hard-hearted

Mirth (Noun)

Meaning: amusement, especially as expressed in laughter

Example: Sounds of laughter and mirth could be heard outside the door

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. Then there are some who are merely _________________ and intrusive in the dressing room. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Meddlesome, Mettlesome)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Mirth?
  3. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Minuscule?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Use word power to climb the career ladder

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Here's how you can improve your word power
