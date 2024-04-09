Vocabulary Made Easy series: Use word power to climb the career ladder

Have you wondered how to stand out among your peers and climb the career ladder to become more successful? Do you lack confidence in your word power to impress your peers at your workplace? Having a strong hold over your vocabulary and communication skills will help you go a long way both in competitive exams as well at your workplace Have you wondered how to stand out among your peers and climb the career ladder to become more successful? (HT file)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and excel in making a positive impression at your work place. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.



Mercenary (Adjective)

Meaning: primarily concerned with making money at the expense of ethics

Example: The crime was committed out of mercenary motives

Mercurial (Adjective)

Meaning: subject to sudden or unpredictable changes of mood or mind

Example: Ms Short is notorious for her outspoken comments and her mercurial temperament

Meticulous (Adjective)

Meaning: Showing great attention to detail; very careful and precise

Example: The raid by Russia's elite forces was planned in the most meticulous detail

Miser (Noun)

Meaning: a person who hoards wealth and spends as little money as possible

Example: Like an old miser, however, he will give nothing away cheaply

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

A typical miser, he hid his money in the house in various places. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Miser, Meticulous) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Mercurial? Can you think of some antonyms for the word Mercenary?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)