 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Use word power to climb the career ladder | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Use word power to climb the career ladder

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 09, 2024 02:37 PM IST

Having a strong hold over your vocabulary and communication skills will help you go a long way both in competitive exams as well at your workplace

Have you wondered how to stand out among your peers and climb the career ladder to become more successful? Do you lack confidence in your word power to impress your peers at your workplace? Having a strong hold over your vocabulary and communication skills will help you go a long way both in competitive exams as well at your workplace

Have you wondered how to stand out among your peers and climb the career ladder to become more successful? (HT file)
Have you wondered how to stand out among your peers and climb the career ladder to become more successful? (HT file)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and excel in making a positive impression at your work place. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Mercenary (Adjective)

Meaning: primarily concerned with making money at the expense of ethics

Example: The crime was committed out of mercenary motives

Mercurial (Adjective)

Meaning: subject to sudden or unpredictable changes of mood or mind

Example: Ms Short is notorious for her outspoken comments and her mercurial temperament

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: A guide to sharpen your word skills

Meticulous (Adjective)

Meaning: Showing great attention to detail; very careful and precise

Example: The raid by Russia's elite forces was planned in the most meticulous detail

Miser (Noun)

Meaning: a person who hoards wealth and spends as little money as possible

Example: Like an old miser, however, he will give nothing away cheaply

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. A typical miser, he hid his money in the house in various places. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Miser, Meticulous)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Mercurial?
  3. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Mercenary?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Use word power as a powerful tool to crack exams

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Use word power to climb the career ladder
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On